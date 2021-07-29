Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48. Disco has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

