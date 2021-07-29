Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Prologis, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Shares of PLD opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $129.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

