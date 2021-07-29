Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $235.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $240.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

