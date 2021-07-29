Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.