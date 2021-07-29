Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.