JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

