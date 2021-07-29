Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Financial Survey

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and Rush Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 11.05 $3.45 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.54 $114.89 million $2.04 22.64

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 3.57% 14.06% 5.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jiuzi and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

