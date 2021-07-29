JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.91 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.50. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

