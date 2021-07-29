Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 11,348 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.