John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.66

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.66 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 399.20 ($5.22). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 400.80 ($5.24), with a volume of 1,052,403 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

