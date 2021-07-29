JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 6,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,375 ($96.35).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

