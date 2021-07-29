JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 6,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,375 ($96.35).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.