JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 589

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.83) on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 547.49 ($7.15) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 642.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

