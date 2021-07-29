JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 589

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.83) on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 547.49 ($7.15) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 642.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99.
About Rightmove
