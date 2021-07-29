JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $26,000 Investment in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

