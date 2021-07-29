JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.