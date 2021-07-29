JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.