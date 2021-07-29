JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $17.60 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 119.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 789,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after buying an additional 430,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

