JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 17.20 Price Target for Clariant (AEX:CLN)

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been given a CHF 17.20 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 target price on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.