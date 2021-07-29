JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,942 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

