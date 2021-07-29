JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $43,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 1,538,632 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

