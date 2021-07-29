Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

