Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,539. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.