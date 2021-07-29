Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) COO Ryan T. Allison Sells 15,884 Shares

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) COO Ryan T. Allison sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,316.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.