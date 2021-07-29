Kay A. Schmidt Sells 547 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.