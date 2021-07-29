KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Chubb stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,272. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

