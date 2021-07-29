KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,148 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

