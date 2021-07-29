KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $299.28. 20,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.98. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.