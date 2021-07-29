KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $666,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

