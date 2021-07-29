KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 356,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

