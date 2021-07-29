Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,190. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

