Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.45. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 82.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

