Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €930.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

EPA KER opened at €757.80 ($891.53) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €739.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

