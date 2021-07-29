KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.