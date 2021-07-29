KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $57.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Olin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.