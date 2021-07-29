KeyCorp Weighs in on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TALO stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

