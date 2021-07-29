KeyCorp Weighs in on Veoneer, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of VNE opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

