Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 398,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

