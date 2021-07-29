Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$200.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

TSE:KXS traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$163.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,403. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 541.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.47.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.