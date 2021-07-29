King DAG Price Tops $0.30 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $16.12 million and $102,421.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

