Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $4.33 on Thursday, reaching $110.05. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.69.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

