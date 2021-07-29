Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

PULS opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.