Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

PULS opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

