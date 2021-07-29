Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.