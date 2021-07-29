Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

