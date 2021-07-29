Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,326 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,660,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 669,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90.

