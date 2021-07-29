Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $240.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

