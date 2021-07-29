Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 645,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

