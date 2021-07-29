Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,002. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

