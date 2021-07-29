Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in July

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kits Eyecare in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of KTYCF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 52,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883. Kits Eyecare has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

