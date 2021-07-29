Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 1,498,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,015. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

