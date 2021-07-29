KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $26.01. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

