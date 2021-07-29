Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEP. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

