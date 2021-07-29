Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KOSS stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42. Koss has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of -2.67.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

